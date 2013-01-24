Watch: Learn How to Use Glitter Liner

One dazzling trend right now is sparkling glitter eyeliner. It’s the easiest way to spice up your makeup routine in just a few seconds. Adding a little sparkle is perfect for parties and special occasions, but it’s also a fun, flirty look for every day. Choose a neutral toned glitter that pops but isn’t overwhelming. I love Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Midnight Cowboy. Apply the glitter liner just like you would basic liquid eyeliner, starting at the inner corner of the eye and working your way outwards. A small precise brush works wonders, so look for that when choosing your liner (or pick up a liner brush at your nearest beauty store). I love to layer it over black liquid liner for a more dramatic, glitzy look!

Watch my video above on how to rock the perfect glitter liner, with some added tips and tricks for getting the look. Let us know in the comments below if you’ll be trying this look anytime soon!