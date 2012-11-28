Watch: How to Get Lana Del Rey’s Cat Eye Look

Lana Del Rey is known for many things – her pouty lips, her music (of course), and well, her statement liner. Whether you love to rock a cat eye at all times or tend to pull out the look for a night out, it’s not often an easy makeup look to master. And more specifically, Lana’s look is just a touch mod – with a thick line along the lid and just a thin flick at the ends.

Makeup artist Chantel Miller of MAC Cosmetics shows us just how to get the look in the video above. Follow her tips to get the look for your next night out, or rock it every day just like Lana does!