Watch: Get a Jewel Tone Smokey Eye for the Holidays

This holiday season, modernize your makeup routine with a jewel-inspired twist on the smokey eye. We all love the classic black version, but choosing a new shade like emerald or plum will have your eyes sparkling like gemstones. To get the look yourself, just watch the video above for all of my tips on how easy this look is.

Start with an eyeshadow primer. Primers make sure the eyeshadow stays in place, and also brings out the pigment in each color. We love Urban Decay Primer Potion for this. Next, apply a dark brown eyeliner to the lower and upper lids. We love MAC “Coffee” liner for this look. Take an eyeshadow brush and smudge the eyeliner upwards (starting at the base of the lashes) toward the middle of the lid. This is the beginning of your “smokiness” and really adds definition and depth. Now for the beauty of this look – the rich brown and plum eyeshadows that are layered over the eyelid and underneath the bottom lashes. We’re huge fans of the Urban Decay Naked 2 palette, especially the colors “Snakebite” & Busted!” Finally,finish off the look with mascara. This fresh take on a classic eyeshadow style can be worn day or night, and have fun customizing it for your own unique holiday look!