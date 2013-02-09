Watch: Get Jason Wu’s Matte Purple Cat Eye

Jason Wu is consistently on our “Ones To Watch” list and this season is no different. The first clearly emerging trend from New York Fashion Week is the matte look, spanning from makeup to nails to hair. We went backstage at Jason Wu to get an in-depth look at the Art Deco hair styled by hairstylist Odile Gilbert for Kerastase and the vibrant, matte purple eyes created by makeup artist Diane Kendal for Lancome.

The look comes together with beautiful juxtaposition, balancing a sleek, modern hairstyle with a brash, matte cat eye. We’re naming this look the Catte Eye, and we’re expecting to see a whole lot more of it in the months to come. Created by using the Le Crayon Khol in Black Lapis and Indigo eyeshadow coming soon to the Jason Wu for Lancome collection, the bold eyes are balanced with muted cheeks and lips. Of the Art Deco hair, Odile says the look is “very elegant and very beautiful,” and we couldn’t agree more. Learn how to get this intricate eye look from the Jason Wu Fall 2013 show in the video above.