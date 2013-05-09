WATCH: How to Wear Colored Mascara

Jazzing up your makeup for spring or summer typically means reaching for some bright lipstick or a softer shade of eyeshadow, but this season we’re trying something new. After spotting so many fun colored liners on the runways at shows like Donna Karan and Stella McCartney, we couldn’t help but try the trend ourselves. So, we called on makeup artist Lindsey Williams to teach us how to wear colored mascara (for both day or night).

Above, she shows us the tricks to making a colored mascara really pop, and how to get the look yourself. Williams is using a blue mascara from Gosh Cosmetics, but we’re also loving how purple and pink mascaras can bring out your long lashes. Follow her tips above and try out the look yourself!

More Beauty Videos From Beauty High:

How to Actually Wear Blue Eyeshadow

How to Curl Your Hair With a Curling Wand

How to Cover Dark Circles and Bags Under Your Eyes