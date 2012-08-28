Watch: How to Get a Glitter Gradient Manicure

Adding glitter to the tips of your nails as they start to chip is one of the best manicurist secrets in the biz. If you want to make that royal blue manicure last just a bit longer, cover your tips in a glitter polish to prolong the look (and to seal in that chipping nail polish).

But, adding glitter can be a creative way to dress up your nails as well — adding life back into your manicure or really creating a fun gradient base to an entire look. In the video above we show you how to get a glitter gradient manicure by mixing two different sizes of glitter. By layering the glitter down your nail, you can decide just how much of a gradient look you want. Watch the video above and start adding some glitz to your manicures!