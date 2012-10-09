Watch: How to Get Full, Bold Brows

This fall, we’re celebrating natural beauty with fuller, statement eyebrows. The beauty of this trend is in the simplicity – just a few easy steps will give you a more defined, natural and youthful look.

As with all beauty trends, you have the option to customize the look to make you feel comfortable and beautiful. We’re all inspired by fashion shows like Louis Vuitton, where Marc Jacobs went for powerful and strong brows at the Spring 2013 show in Paris. On the red carpet, full and natural is stealing the spotlight. Either way, makeup artists around the world agree: above all other beauty steps, eyebrows are on the top of the list.

While there are literally hundreds of tools on the market for brow-grooming, the easiest way the get the look is to invest in a kit containing everything you need. Brow powder and a brow brush add fullness, while stencils are included to make shaping a breeze. Tweezers and pencils help sculpt your ideal shape, and brow wax and gels keep eyebrows in place all day. The kits also come with easy instructions and picture tutorials to remove any guesswork.

Watch the video above to learn these easy steps to bold and beautiful eyebrows!