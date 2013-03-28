WATCH: How To Create Red Carpet Waves

After watching a parade of wavy-haired starlets hit the red carpet this past award season, we’re newly inspired to trade in our beachy texture for glamorous, Hollywood-style ripples. But there’s a specific technique to getting this type of polished wavy hair, and the way you wield your iron makes all the difference. We called in the expert, Matrix Artistic Director Ammon Carver, to break down the steps so you can create soft, sexy, wavy hair on your own. Watch and learn!

(Products used: Matrix Go Big Extra Strong Hold Mousse, Total Amplify Hairspray, Vavoom Freezing Spray and Biolage Exquisite Oil Replenishing Treatment.)

