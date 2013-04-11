WATCH: How To Create A Waterfall Braid On Second Day Hair

Feel like skipping shampoo today? Perfect. The waterfall braid actually works better on second (or third, or fourth…) day hair. Plus, the hairstyle helps hide oily roots while letting your cool, lived-in texture flow loose. Ready to get started? Learn how to create your own waterfall braid with this tutorial from Matrix Artistic Director Ammon Carver.

Tip: Rub a hair oil, such as Matrix Biolage Exquisite Oil Replenishing Treatment, between hands before braiding to make styling the hair way easier.