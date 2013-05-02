WATCH: How to Actually Wear Blue Eyeshadow

While we may have all heard that blue eyeshadow is coming back as a trend (it has been spotted repeatedly on the runways at shows such as Tibi, Stella McCartney and Giorgio Armani), we weren’t exactly convinced that we could pull off the shade ourselves. That is, until we were taught by makeup artist Lindsey Williams, who so flawlessly applied a shade of blue to associate editor Augusta Falletta’s eyelids (and underneath the lash line) and we fell in love.

Watch the video above for Williams’ tips for wearing the sometimes difficult shade, and try to pull it off yourself at home!

