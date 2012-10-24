Watch: Get “The Great Gatsby” Look for Halloween

As Halloween looms even closer, it has become pretty much crunch time on your costume decision. Seeing as we are girls of the beauty world, we love a costume created mainly by hair and makeup. This year, we’re lusting after everything from the Roaring Twenties due to the movie “The Great Gatsby” (even if the release date was pushed back until the summer …) and had to ask the pros how to transform ourselves into a a flapper girl to fit the look.

MAC Cosmetics senior artist Neil Young and Bumble and bumble hairstylist Mischa G. show us how to use just a few tools (and a few flicks of the curling iron) to get a proper ’20s look in the video above. Watch and learn their tricks of the trade and get ready for an amazing Halloween costume!