Watch: How to Get an Edgy, Taupe Eye from Richard Chai Fall 2013

With Fall 2013 New York Fashion Week under way, we’re more than excited to start learning new tricks and tips from the lead makeup and hairstylists backstage this season. At Richard Chai, the look was a “slightly masculine, unisex military look” that we immediately wanted to learn how to tone down to achieve ourselves for a night out. James Kaliardos, the lead artist for Maybelline, told us how to use the taupe eyeshadow at home in the video above.

Plus, we love the idea of mixing it with a matte, low-slung ponytail like Kevin Ryan created for Beauty.com. Ryan combined a mixture of dry shampoo and volumizing tonic to create a dry texture for the hair before pulling strands back into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck. He gave each girl a deep side part (adding more dry shampoo for extra texture) and then took a strand out of the ponytail and wrapped it around the elastic. Ryan noted that the girls are “very organic, they’re in a hurry and going somewhere” so the style looks a bit undone, textured, yet still functional.