Watch: How to Get an Easy Holiday Makeup Look

Tis the season of holiday parties — which also means holiday makeup! Gold and red are classic holiday colors and that’s why it’s one of the most requested of holiday makeovers. Above I’ll show you how to achieve this festive, glamorous makeup look that is stunning on everyone. Once you’ve perfected all of your makeup (aside from lips and eyes), start your holiday look by applying your favorite matte red lipstick – lining your lips first and then filling them in. We love NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in “Cruella.” Lip pencils double as a lipstick and a liner in one, which means they’re easy to use and come in a wide variety of red hues for any skin-tone. If you love a glossy shine, feel free to top your lipstick with your favorite lipgloss.

Next, prep your eyelids for dazzling gold eyeshadow by applying an eyeshadow primer. Primers are especially important for applying shimmering shadow, it really brings out the color. We love Urban Decay Primer Potion. With an eyeshadow brush or simply your fingers, next apply the golden cream eyeshadow of your choice. We love Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow in “Sandy Gold.” The golden color won’t compete with your bold lipstick choice and adds warmth and highlights the eyes! Also, cream eyeshadows have staying-power and will last all night. Finish your look with black eyeliner and mascara for a stunning holiday party look with guaranteed compliments!