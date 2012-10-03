Watch: How to Get Carine Roitfeld’s Smoky Eye in Minutes

When you think of Carine Roitfeld, you think of a few things: her style, her brows, and her fierce smoky eyes. With the release of her limited-edition MAC Cosmetics collaboration, we couldn’t help ourselves but to find out just how to get her smoky eye look for our next night out. While Roitfeld was partying it up in Paris to celebrate her collab, we were learning just how to duplicate her look back here in the states.

Senior artist for MAC Cosmetics, Chantel Miller, teaches us in the video above how to get both a daytime smoky eye and a nighttime smoky – adding just a few extra steps to intensify the look. Watch the video above and get ready to feel like you can take on the world with your instant smoky edge. Compare and contrast with the original (below). Like our take on the look?

MAC Cosmetics Carine Roitfeld Smoky Eye Palette in Desert Camouflage or Jungle Camouflage, $44, maccosmetics.com

