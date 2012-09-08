Watch: How to Get the Bold Lip From Jason Wu Spring 2013

At Jason Wu’s Spring 2013 show Diane Kendal created a Helmut Newton inspired “sexy, strong, sophisticated” dual-colored red lip and bold brow. The look, which consisted of a variety of makeup products to achieve, had one main theme: focus a brighter pop of color into the center of the lips and a deeper shade on the outside to make your lips pop.

We pulled Diane aside to get the scoop on the look and to find out how we could make this more wearable off the runway. Above, she gives us all of the details. And, below, we list the lip products for you just in case you really do want to replicate the runway look exactly as is — it was gorgeous!

Products:

Cherry and Vino Lip Pencils

Lady at Play (New for SS 2013

Lush Life (New for SS 2013)

Process Magenta LipMix Powder (PRO)

New Orange Pigment