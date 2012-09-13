Watch: Get the “Bloody Nails” From Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2013 NYFW Show

The nails from the Prabal Gurung Spring 2013 show were one of the most striking from New York Fashion Week. The haunting, “bloody tips” were created by manicurist Traceylee for Sally Hansen with their limited edition Angel Bite polish, an oxblood red. Angel Bite will of course be one of the trio that is released for purchase in the spring as part of the collaboration between Sally Hansen and Gurung.

The pairing took nails quite seriously this season, and we just had to find out how to get the look ourselves. Above Traceylee explains how you can DIY the manicure and remember — you can always switch up the colors so they aren’t quite so “bloody.”

*Editor’s Note: The show date was Spring 2013, rather than Spring 2012 like mentioned in the above video.