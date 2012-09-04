Watch: Blake Lively’s Full Gucci Première Commercial

The hype behind the Gucci Première commercial was well worth it, as it debuted at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend. The brand expanded on the 30-second video teaser that they released earlier this summer with a director’s cut version of the ad, featuring Blake Lively in a backless gold gown and old Hollywood locks spritzing the scent on herself as she saunters throughout her mansion.

Overlooking the Hollywood hills, Lively looks flawless as she glances oh-so-sexily into the lens. And we of course love the shots peppered throughout of Lively working with director Nicholas Winding Refn (director of Drive) on set.

What do you think of the commercial? Are you loving Lively’s old Hollywood glamour?