Watch: How to Get Alexander Wang’s “Edgy, Futuristic” Spring 2013 Ponytail

Alexander Wang’s clothing and beauty at his shows season after season are the definition of edgy — and it’s where trends are born. Do you remember the messy side braid? It was created backstage at Alexander Wang by hairstylist Guido back in Spring 2010. For Spring 2013, the duo collaborated on a glow-in-the-dark style (that us editors were actually in the dark about until the finale hit the runway) but the sleek ponytail style is one that is quite wearable — and easy to adapt to everyday life.

Above Guido talks to us about what went in to creating the “edgy, futuristic” ponytail, and how someone could replicate the style at home (obviously we suggest leaving off the tape)!