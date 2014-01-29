WATCH: How to Add Contours to Your Face

When it comes to walking down the red carpet, celebs always look picture-perfect.

What’s their secret? Kim Kardashian, Adele, Blake Lively, and more make the most of “contouring,” a makeup technique that blends light and dark makeup to instantly lift anyone’s face. The idea is to “push back” areas of the face, using dark makeup and bringing forward areas using a highlighter. While this technique is fairly advanced, professional makeup artist Lauren Cosenza shows us how to get a flawless, sculpted look in five easy steps.

Watch the video above to get the look, then head to Fox News Magazine for the complete list of steps!

Image via Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

