WATCH: 3 Different Hairstyles, 1 Simple Braid

One of our favorite things to do to jazz up any hairstyle is to add in a braid – whether you’re wearing your hair down, half-up or in a loose updo. As simple as this sounds, it can complicate matters quite a bit (because it can be done in a ton of different ways). With the summer season coming, and a lot of different events on our calendars to keep us busy, we employed hairstylist Benjamin Thigpen to teach us a variety of different styles to take us from work to play in no time at all – using some of our favorite braids of course.

In the video above he shows us how to use one simple braid to take our look from a half-up style, to a ponytail, to a fancy updo. Check out his tips and tricks above and test them out for your next event!

