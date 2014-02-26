You’re Doing It Wrong: Washing Your Hair

We all know the directions by heart: lather, rinse, repeat. But is that really how we should be washing our hair? Pravana Stylist Jamie Muniz thinks women should be following a new mantra: Shampoo the scalp, condition the ends.

“When shampooing start at the scalp, then allow suds to work their way down the hair strand,” says Muniz. “Alternatively, work conditioner through the ends of the hair then up, saturating the ends of the hair firs,t then allowing a light remainder of the conditioner to condition hair near the top.”

Muniz explains his philosophy by saying, “Shampooing should be concentrated at the scalp where natural oils are being produced. The mid-lengths and ends are cleansed when the suds wash through the hair, which allows for gentle cleansing in the portion of the strand where shampoo can strip moisture. Conditioners should be focused through the mid-lengths and ends where the natural oils and moisture in the hair have been depleted. Understanding the hair strand and product placement in the hair is key to successful hair days.”

So next time you’re sudsing up, remember your new mantra: Shampoo the scalp, condition the ends, shampoo the scalp, condition the ends…

