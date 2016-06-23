The 10 Best Hair Products for When You Just Want to Wash and Go

I can say with confidence that there’s nothing worse than getting out of the shower and turning on your blow-dryer in the dead of summer. And as much as I’ve always wanted to be one of those girls who can throw her hair in two braids and take them out when they dry an hour later to perfect, effortless beach waves, my hair just won’t let me.

Instead, it turns into this weird mix of flat-on-the-top-but-fluffy-everywhere-else that screams, “I literally just woke up and couldn’t be bothered to do my hair,” instead of, “Woke up like this.” I’d resolved that high-maintenance hair is just part of my DNA.

But after a solid decade of trial-and-error (and being perpetually 15 minutes late trying to figure out my sweaty hairline situation—TMI?), I’ve finally found a few wash-and-go hair products that save me a solid chunk of time in the morning. Click through to save yourself half an hour of heat tool hell.