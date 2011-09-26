Was Freida Pinto’s Skin Lightened in a L’Oreal Ad (Again)?

L’Oreal, L’Oreal, L’Oreal…when will you ever learn? Freida Pinto has been one of the many celebrity faces of the mecca beauty brand since 2009, but this isn’t the first time one of their ads has come under fire for a heavy hand in the Photoshop department. It was 2008 when the company was accused of lightening Beyonce’s skin and making her nose more pointed, 2009 when the initial ad debuting Pinto’s partnership with L’Oreal made her skin noticeably lighter than normal photographs and just this past July when they were forced to pull two ads in the UK for too much airbrushing. And now, in an ad for multi-colored eyeshadows, Pinto’s skin again appears to be much lighter than what we are used to.

What do you think? Is Pinto’s light skin a product of too much photoshopping? Or could it simply be explained away with makeup and studio lighting?

[Huffington Post]