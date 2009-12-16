Warren-Tricomi: Hair Styling Tips from the Experts

StyleCaster: Who are your hair style icons?
Joel Warren: Michelle Pfeiffer.
SC: What would you title your memoir?
JW: Here I Am.
SC: Craziest moment while doing hair backstage at a fashion show?
JW: At Rosa Cha, I accidentally walked into the changing room instead of the hair/makeup room and everyone was naked.
SC: What is your favorite hair product to use on clients?
JW: Warren-Tricomi Straightener.
SC: Do you wear product?
JW: Yes, the Warren-Tricomi Molding Paste.
SC: Who does your hair?
JW: Whoever is available at Warren-Tricomi.
SC: What is one thing all girls should know about hair?
JW: Its their most important accessory and should be treated that way.
SC: If you didnt do hair, what would you be doing?
JW: Working on Wall Street.
SC: Where is your next travel destination?
JW: Costa Rica.
SC: What books are you reading now?
JW: The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success.
SC: iPhone or Blackberry?
JW: iPhone.
SC: What inspires you?
JW: Life, from the minute I wake up to the moment Im dreaming it inspires me to do something.
SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
JW: Chase the lions, not the ants.
SC: What is your favorite period in history for hair?
JW: Right now.
SC: Your salon is located in different cities- which one is your favorite and why?
JW: The Plaza because it’s new and exciting and has great energy and it’s in the center of the universe.
SC: What was the last song you listened to?
JW: Rockmores new song produced by Mos Def.
SC: What hair stylist/colorist do you look up to most?
JW: I look up to all the people who work at different salons they each teach me something.
SC: Favorite hair trend?
JW: Blonde and beachy.
SC: Worst hair trend ever?
JW: The perm.
SC: What do you predict the next hair trend will be?
JW: Sleek, smooth and gorgeous. Each trend is a new take on an old trend.
SC: What is your favorite place to travel?
JW: South America.
SC: Where do you see your company in ten years?
JW: Being all over the world!
