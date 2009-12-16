Warren-Tricomi: Hair Styling Tips from the Experts



StyleCaster: Who are your hair style icons?

Joel Warren: Michelle Pfeiffer.

SC: What would you title your memoir?

JW: Here I Am.

SC: Craziest moment while doing hair backstage at a fashion show?

JW: At Rosa Cha, I accidentally walked into the changing room instead of the hair/makeup room and everyone was naked.

SC: What is your favorite hair product to use on clients?

JW: Warren-Tricomi Straightener.

SC: Do you wear product?

JW: Yes, the Warren-Tricomi Molding Paste.

SC: Who does your hair?

JW: Whoever is available at Warren-Tricomi.

SC: What is one thing all girls should know about hair?

JW: Its their most important accessory and should be treated that way.

SC: If you didnt do hair, what would you be doing?

JW: Working on Wall Street.

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

JW: Costa Rica.

SC: What books are you reading now?

JW: The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success.

SC: iPhone or Blackberry?

JW: iPhone.

SC: What inspires you?

JW: Life, from the minute I wake up to the moment Im dreaming it inspires me to do something.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

JW: Chase the lions, not the ants.

SC: What is your favorite period in history for hair?

JW: Right now.

SC: Your salon is located in different cities- which one is your favorite and why?

JW: The Plaza because it’s new and exciting and has great energy and it’s in the center of the universe.

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

JW: Rockmores new song produced by Mos Def.

SC: What hair stylist/colorist do you look up to most?

JW: I look up to all the people who work at different salons they each teach me something.

SC: Favorite hair trend?

JW: Blonde and beachy.

SC: Worst hair trend ever?

JW: The perm.

SC: What do you predict the next hair trend will be?

JW: Sleek, smooth and gorgeous. Each trend is a new take on an old trend.

SC: What is your favorite place to travel?

JW: South America.



SC: Where do you see your company in ten years?

JW: Being all over the world!



