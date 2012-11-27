Self-Heating Beauty Products to Beat the Chill

That relaxing, warming sensation you get from a trip to the spa can now be achieved in your own home. When it’s cold outside (and possibly inside) the last thing you may want to do is cleanse your face with a cooling cream then apply a cold lotion. Indulge yourself with self-heating products instead to beat the cold and give yourself luxurious skin and hair.

Most of the thermal products out there heat up with contact with water to open your pores or lock in moisture in your hair. The heat allows the other ingredients (vitamins, antioxidants) to work more quickly and efficiently. Not only will these products warm you up from head to toe, but you’ll fight cold and dry winter skin. The warming sensation usually lasts for only a short amount of time, so if you have sensitive skin you shouldn’t have a problem, but test them on a small area before using to make sure. Check out the slideshow above for self-heating products to warm yourself up this winter, then let us know in the comments below what your favorite warming products are!