Self-Heating Beauty Products to Beat the Chill

That relaxing, warming sensation you get from a trip to the spa can now be achieved in your own home. When it’s cold outside (and possibly inside) the last thing you may want to do is cleanse your face with a cooling cream then apply a cold lotion. Indulge yourself with self-heating products instead to beat the cold and give yourself luxurious skin and hair.
Most of the thermal products out there heat up with contact with water to open your pores or lock in moisture in your hair. The heat allows the other ingredients (vitamins, antioxidants) to work more quickly and efficiently. Not only will these products warm you up from head to toe, but you’ll fight cold and dry winter skin. The warming sensation usually lasts for only a short amount of time, so if you have sensitive skin you shouldn’t have a problem, but test them on a small area before using to make sure. Check out the slideshow above for self-heating products to warm yourself up this winter, then let us know in the comments below what your favorite warming products are!
Find out which products you should stock up on this winter to beat the chill!
Relax with this self-heating body scrub and turn your bathroom into a luxurious spa. It heats as you rub it in, getting rid of dry patches and leaving your skin smooth. (Bliss Hot Salt Scrub, $36, sephora.com)
This mask has a gentle warming sensation and purifies and nourishes the skin, leaving it smooth and refreshed. (Somme Institute Boost Mask, $40, nordstrom.com)
Why wash your face with a cold cleanser when you can use a self-heating cleanser? It heats up on contact with water and smooths your skin without drying it out. (L'Oreal RevitaLift Self-Heating Cleansing Cream, $7.19, amazon.com)
Rough feet? Soften them with this foot scrub that will also give you a therapeutic warming sensation to soothe aching feet. (Freeman Bare Foot Self-Warming Foot Scrub, $3.49, amazon.com)
Open your pores and wash away impurities with this sauna mask that heats on contact with water. (Boots No7 Purifying Sauna Mask, $20.99, target.com)
If your hair is dry and damaged, use this self-heating oil that will repair and restore your hair with Argan oil and vitamins. The oil warms up in the shower to seal in moisture in your hair. (Josie Maran Argan Hot Oil Self-Heating Hair Treatment, $36, sephora.com)
This self-warming mask uses apricot oil to leave your hair soft and shiny after your shower. (Wella Enrich Self Warming Mask, $12, ulta.com)
Macadamia oil, vanilla seeds, calendula oil, and white sand grains will leave your skin feeling smoother and it heats up on contact with your damp skin. (Soap and Glory Some Like it Hot Thermal Scrub, $13.99, amazon.com)