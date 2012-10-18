Warm Up With Two New Designer Scents

Looking to switch up your fragrance for fall and winter? These just-released juices from two big name designers will keep you toasty all season.

Reem Acra Eau de Parfum

You’ve oohed and ahhed over her dresses on celebrities and a certain breed of especially elegant bride. Now you can wear one of the New York based designer’s creations on the regular. Reem Acra Eau de Parfum ($125, saksfifthavenue.com) debuts today, and its notes of amber, orange blossom and peony prove highly addictive. “This woman is very modern. She’s very cultured. She’s confident; she is a full woman that’s well-traveled and she’s powerful. And I hope that this [scent] gives her even more power and more confidence,” the designer says.

Dolce & Gabbana Pour Femme

The Italian luxury house has just re-released classic fragrance Dolce & Gabbana Pour Femme (($66 – 25ml, $77 – 50ml or $98 – 100ml at bloomingdales.com) with a new recipe. Vanilla and sandalwood base notes create a long-lasting warmth, while neroli, raspberry, jasmine and orange blossom evoke a sensual sweetness that embodies the Dolce & Gabbana woman. “She is a woman aware of her own beauty, who loves to take risks and knows how to get what she wants with her gentle touch and her sensuality,” said designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in a statement.

Do you change your fragrance with the seasons?