Want to Lose Weight? Stop Watching Sad Movies

Red, swollen eyes might not be the only downside to watching “The Fault in Our Stars”—it could be sabotaging our waistlines, too. According to research published in a JAMA-Internal Medicine research letter, moviegoers across seven U.S. cities and in a lab ate 55% more popcorn when watching a sad movie than they ate during a comedy. Why? Blame emotional eating.

If you’ve ever felt like crap after ending a relationship or being overlooked for a promotion, you’ll know that eating in an emotionally fragile state is a real thing, so it only makes sense that all sad emotions—even when sparked by fake characters—have the power to send you into a junk food spiral.

For anyone who’s a fan of tragic deaths and failed romances on-screen, all hope isn’t completely lost, says the study’s lead author, Professor Brian Wansink, who said you can still control what goes in your mouth, even though you’re likely to eat more of it: “Sad movies also lead people to eat more of any healthy food that’s in front of them.”

So next time you’re planning to watch “My Girl” or “The Notebook,” you might consider keeping kale and celery sticks at an arm’s reach, and leave the popcorn for something slightly more lighthearted.