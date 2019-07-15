Walmart’s Summer Beauty Sale Is Too Good to Miss

There are so many sales right now, it can be hard to figure out what’s worth shopping and what to skip. I honestly don’t remember another time when it felt like literally every store had a major discount and it’s overwhelming. The Walmart Summer Beauty Sale is one worth checking out, especially if you’re running low on haircare, makeup, beauty tools like hairdryers and flat irons, and you know, basically anything else because it’s Walmart.

Even if you haven’t finished the shampoo and conditioner in your shower yet, it could be worth grabbing a few bottles at these steep discounts. Or maybe you’ve been wanting to try the yellow makeup trend or pink eye look? Now’s the time to test a trendy color cosmetic for just a few bucks—especially since Walmart is lowering prices on some of the best brands around. We’re talking Clarins skincare, Pureology haircare, Beautyblender sponges, Ponds makeup remover and so much more. To help you narrow down the hundreds of offerings, below is a handful of my favorite products that I currently have in rotation—and others the StyleCaster team can’t get enough of.

It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Product

Thanks to years of bleach, my hair is dry, damaged and a bit sad looking. This leave-in conditioner makes it shiny and silky. It even amazingly reduces my frizz. And that is a miracle.

$13.29 (was 18.99) at Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel Facial Exfoliant

This gentle exfoliator removes dull, dead skin cells leaving your skin looking brighter and smoother.

$26.37 (was $48) at Walmart

Devacurl Supercream Coconut Curl Styler

Coconut oil adds shine and moisture, while jojoba protein works to strengthen curls.

$22.50 (was $28) at Walmart

CHI Original Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron Hair Straightener, 1″

This best-selling flat iron helps reduce frizz and add shine.

$53.99 (was $79.99) at Walmart

E.L.F. Moisturizing Lipstick in Razzle Dazzle Red

This deep wine hue will look good on everyone—and costs less than a cup of coffee.

$1.80 (was $3) at Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette Perfume

This popular floral fragrance is almost $50 off.

$63 (was $109) at Walmart

EcoTools Winter Wonder Brush Travel Kit

With four mini brushes and this chic tin, your travel makeup brush set just got an upgrade.

$8.99 (was $14.99) at Walmart

