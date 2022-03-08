Whoa — Walmart Is Getting Luxe Beauty Products Thanks to Space NK

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Walmart is taking a page out of Target’s playbook. Last summer, Ulta Beauty opened shop-in-shops inside Target stores (and online) bringing your Ulta faves to so many doors. Now, Walmart is teaming up with British beauty retailer Space NK to offer a curated collection of luxe brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, bath and body called BEAUTYSPACE NK. Products from 15 brands, including both new and reliable faves, will be available on Walmart.com, as well as approximately 250 Walmart stores nationwide this summer.

In 2020, Space NK announced it was closing its eight U.S. stores. (There are still locations across the U.K.) Instead, the British retailer teamed up with Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s to sell its niche beauty products with a cult following. But not everyone lives near a Nordstrom or Bloomingdale’s. Many more live near a Walmart. BEAUTYSPACE NK brings these cult-fave products to way more customers so everyone can get in on the action.

Fan-fave brands include Slip, By Terry, Philip B, Lancer, PSA, Mario Badescu, Foreo, Eyeko, Patchology, Grow Gorgeous and more. There will also be new launches inclusive to Walmart, such as Summer Camp (a mineral-based SPF) and a pouch of single Slip scrunchies and a custom-made Philip B introductory set.

“As a top beauty destination, Walmart is continuously looking for new ways to wow and surprise customers by expanding our selection and offering convenient access to the best product assortment across beauty,'” said Laurie Tessier, merchandising director, Prestige Beauty, Walmart. “We are thrilled to welcome Space NK to Walmart as the latest move in bringing our customers exciting new additions online and in the beauty aisle.”

Now, while you’re stocking up on toilet paper, snacks and cat food both online and in-store, you’ll be able to grab Slip scrunchies, Lancer skincare and Foreo LED face devices all at the same time.