Cutesy Holiday Beauty Gifts for Shoppers On a Time Crunch and Strict Budget

It’s that time of the month. No, not that time of the month—I’m referring to the holiday season when time seemingly moves at warp speed and there are only so many gifts you can get in time for the family dinner or kickback with friends. In moments like these, you need to arrive with something that is secretly last-minute but still somehow satisfies the expectations (or unexpectations) of the receiver. I always recommend going the big-box retailer route and this year, Walmart holiday beauty sets are definitely the most budget-friendly but still cute options.

Rightfully so, we tend to associate Walmart with anything drugstore—the store carries virtually all of our faves like Pacifica and Maybelline. However, there’s a growing number of indie darlings with packaging that will have you convinced it escaped a luxe department store and formulas that surprise you with how efficient they are. You may find some of them while perusing the Walmart Gift Finder. On the other hand, if your budget is down to its last dollars and/or you’re on a time crunch, here are 13 gift options, from beautiful sets to tiny stocking stuffers, someone in your tribe will appreciate.

A collection of colorful shea butter and coconut oil-infused bath bombs for a chill night in.

Tinted lip color with a hint of shimmer to sneak into someone’s stocking.

If you need a holiday stocking stuffer, it gets no easier than a bottle of red essie polish.

A powder elixir for stronger, longer nails, plumper skin, healthier brain function and so much more.

Two powerhouse drugstore brands come together in this gift set for smooth, baby-soft skin.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a tech-savvy makeup mirror, complete with Bluetooth access, at a better price.

A mesmerizing spectrum of polishes that you can mix and match through 2020.

A beginner-friendly neutral eyeshadow palette for anyone who wants to practice and eventually master an everyday makeup look.

This fruity-floral perfume set includes a matching body lotion in case someone falls head over heels for the smell.

This water-based foundation delivers just a hint of color for sheer, lightweight coverage.

This sustainably-sourced, skin-loving scent set is a must for anyone who loves perfume but is sensitive to alcohol.

2019 was the year of accessories and it looks like 2020 will be no different, so stock up now.

Check the hair essentials off someone’s to-do list by gifting them with this top-rated range from the affordable haircare brand.

