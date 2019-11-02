Walmart’s Early Black Friday Beauty Deals Include a Cult-Favorite YSL Concealer For $22

Scroll To See More Images

Walmart is one of the O.G. retailers that helped turn Black Friday into the annual shopping extravaganza that it’s become today. I remember standing in long lines on Thanksgiving night after dinner with my family in order to score major discounts on expensive electronics and appliance, but I”ve never considered Wally’s to be a go-to destination to score deals on makeup, skincare and beauty. However, Walmart’s expansive beauty section isn’t what it used to be, and Walmart’s Black Friday Beauty deals for 2019 are already starting to drop on the website. I was surprised to learn that the mega retailer not only carried all of my favorite drugstore labels, like NYX and L’Oreal, but they also have a vast selection of prestige skincare, cosmetics, fragrances and hair supplies from luxe labels like La Mer, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, just to name a select few. There’s also an impressive assortment of prestige beauty labels on offer, including Laura Gellar, Bare Minerals, and 100% Pure.

Best of all, because the higher-end beauty brands tend to go on sale far less often than their drugstore and budget-friendly counterparts, Black Friday and Cyber Monday (or I guess, all of November) is the perfect time to stock up on splurge-worthy items without feeling guilty about it. We’re certain that as we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving, Walmart will reveal even more swoon-worthy discounts to take advantage of, but in the meantime this is a great start. Here’s what we’re already adding to our carts ahead of the holiday season.

YSL Touche Eclat Radiant Touch Concealer — $22.99, Originally $38

This cult-favorite highlighting concealer has earned its status for a reason. It gives you slight coverage with a luminous glow that diffuses dark circles and smooths the look of fine lines.

BioSilk Silk Therapy Hair Cure Serum — $13.30, Originally $28

This nourishing hair serum really does make your hair feel as soft and touchable as a silk blouse. Seriously.

Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara — $20.41, Originally $28

If you’re into major volume like myself, this luxe mascara will not let you down.

Bare Minerals Mineral Veil — $18.96, Originally $23

Another cult-classic that rarely goes on sale.

Foxy Bae Tres Sleek Titanium Flat Iron — $58.61, Originally $179

Um…that’s a major discount.

Gucci Bloom Acqua Di Fiori Eau De Toilette Perfume — $72.65, Originally $145

It’s so rare to get this steep of a discount on a designer fragrance.

O.P.I. Nail Lacquer — $7, Originally $10.50

A staple.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.