11 Low-Key Incredible Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were in Walmart

Scroll To See More Images

My earliest Walmart memories are tied to a summer camp gig where it was literally the only place to shop within a 10-mile radius. From June through August, it was an air-conditioned oasis for everything from sunscreen to flip-flops. Rarely did I shop the beauty aisle, except when I randomly needed eyeliner for a rare night out, though I always knew there was more beyond the one aisle I actually paid attention to. Fast forward to present day and Walmart beauty products are dare I say, kind-of amazing? Am I late to this party?!

As someone with a high-low beauty routine, I’m a regular at Sephora and the drugstore. In other words, I find no shame in pairing a $60 foundation with a $2 lip gloss. It’s about balance people! However, while there are certain pricier products I know I’ll never let go of, there are plenty of others I’d be willing to trade out too. As long as the formula is equally effective, I see no harm in investing in something for a fraction of the price. And I’m sure my bank account would agree.

But Walmart just never really appealed to me. Maybe it’s because I associate it with my awkward teenage years. Maybe it’s because I don’t live near one. Whatever the case, I thank the beauty gods for Google because if the Internet has taught me one thing this year, it’s that Walmart is the low-key MVP of affordable beauty. They’ve got just as many top-rated brands as your local CVS and some of them are actually exclusive to the store. And once I saw a K-beauty top-seller, I knew it was time to pay extra close attention. If like me, you are new to Walmart’s beauty section, here are 10 products you definitely need to try.

Masqueology Gold Facial Oil

This luxurious oil is infused with gold and orange oils and not only does it feel like a dream. With regular use, it’ll ease hyperpigmentation and soften fine lines for a brighter, more awake complexion. We recommend pairing with the brand’s 24K under-eye gel, gold serum, and eye cream too.

$8.88 at Walmart

N by Neutrogena Protect + Tint Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Neutrogena teamed up with Walmart to launch this N by Neutrogena, a Walmart-exclusive brand made up of products for getting your glow on without breaking bank. It includes this SPF-infused complexion booster.

$8.47 at Walmart

Profusion Sultry Eyeshadow Palette

Back in November, Profusion Cosmetics made its Walmart debut and since then, its super-sized eyeshadow palettes have been flying off shelves.

$9.97 at Walmart

Color Club Classic Serendipity Nail Kit

Color Club has a pretty expansive range of multiple nail polish collections, but as of late, these kits are gaining traction as they feature the dipping method. Instead of painting on your standard polish, you paint a base coat, dip it in colored powder and lock it all in with a top coat.

$19.96 at Walmart

Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule

Don’t sleep on Walmart’s K-beauty section either! It includes this top-seller, a highly concentrated formula of lactic acid and fermented yeast to gently exfoliate and strengthen the skin while you sleep.

$26.50 at Walmart

Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Wand

The entire Hot Tools range is available in Walmart, including this best-selling curling iron, renowned for its tangle-free swivel cord and pulse technology for maintaining consistent temperatures.

$39.97 at Walmart

Moda Prismatic Face Perfecting Makeup Blending Brushes

We expected to see basic makeup brush sets in Walmart. What we weren’t expecting to see were these multi-colored, ornate ones. Brava!

$9 at Walmart

Spascriptions Rose, Gold & Cucumber Gel Face Mask Set

Three masks for the price of one is a deal I can always get behind. This set includes one for inflammation (rose), one for fine lines (gold) and one for inflammation (cucumber).

$6.74 at Walmart

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer

In January, Milani expanded its Conceal + Perfect with 18 new shades, all of which you can only find at Walmart. In other words, the bag was secured.

$8.97 at Walmart

KareCo Tangle Buster Flexible Paddle Brush

This brush is a godsend for detangling, thanks to a wide paddle and nylon ball-tip bristles that won’t get tangled up in your hair.

$10.96 at Walmart

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Waterproof Brow Gel

In January, Walmart debuted 6 new shades of this tinted brow staple and now we’re going to need two instead of one, just because.

$9.98 at Walmart