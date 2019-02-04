You’ll Be Surprised by the Brands Included in Walmart’s New Beauty Boxes

Gone are the days when Walmart was only synonymous with household goods and electronics. These days, it’s a low-key, highly underrated home for tons of beauty brands and trust us, it goes beyond your typical drugstore finds. From K-beauty faves like CosRX and Tony Moly to specialty-counter finds like Clinique and Dermalogica, the behemoth is one to be reckoned with in when it comes to stocking up on beauty must-haves, including Walmart’s 2019 Beauty Box lineup.

Because Walmart knows its consumers love all things makeup, hair and skin care, they’re bringing back a fan-favorite that lets you swipe, spritz and lather on top-sellers at just a fraction of the price. If you’re a first-timer, allow us to introduce you to Walmart’s Beauty Favorite Boxes. They’re back like they never left and still under $10.

If you’re familiar with the Sephora Favorites Box, this one is very similar. Each box is categorized (from skin care to lipstick to luminizers) and filled with full-size and mini products for you to try without any commitment or dent in your pocketbook. Each product featured was hand-picked by hair and beauty experts and the brands included are top-notch, so you know you’re getting good stuff. You’ll see your typical drugstore favorites like L’Oreal Paris, Herbal Essences and Olay, but most exciting is the addition of more premium lines like CHI, Sky Organics and Hard Candy. Each box is valued between $30 and $59 so you’re saving major money too, which means extra cash in your pocket.

Because we know how exciting it is to test new products without handing over a wad of cash, we know you’re just as hype for this drop. To help make your decision-making a smidgen easier, though we won’t blame you for buying them all, here’s a quick look at each of the Walmart Favorites boxes and what’s inside.

Glow Like A Pro

Get your glow on from head-to-toe with these glow enhancers including a shimmer body spray, bronzed highlighters and setting sprays.

Latest in Lips

Perfect your pout with a hydrogel lip patch and lip colors in liquid, gloss, liner and lipstick formulas.

Influenced by Nature

If you’re looking for clean beauty newbies to add to your collection, this box features nature-inspired products from shampoo and conditioner to hand sanitizer and everything in-between.

Salon Made Simple

Hands down, this is on our must-have list. Including top-selling brands like It’s A 10 and CHI, it sounds like everything our dry, winter strands need right now.

Tame Your Mug

Lest we forget, beards need love, too. This box is full of beard conditioning finds like a man-friendly face wash, hydrating cream and softening conditioner.

The Everything Skin Kit

Filled with a slew of products from suds-free cleansers and brightening face scrubs to waterproof makeup removers and hydrating creams, you’re bound to find a new complexion favorite amongst these finds.

Mr. Dashing

Consider this the essentials kit for every man in your life. From a cleanser and body wash to hair clay and styling gel, it’s his entire morning routine in a box.

Pretty Little Extras

Perfect for on-the-go touch ups or transitioning your look from day to night, the false lashes and translucent powder are our faves from this kit.

Life Shaving Kit

Walmart may have been thinking of the boys when they created this shaving kit, but we like smooth, supple skin, too.

The Eyes Have It

Essentially every product you need to perfect your peepers for work or play. Bonus: The eye mask inside has pure 24K gold so you can mask in luxury.

The Mane Event

Ideal for straight and wavy hair textures, you can smooth and defrizz your strands or add texture and volume with this kit.

