Walgreens to Revamp and Re-Emphasize Beauty Aisles

Walgreens may soon become more than just a place to pick up drugstore staples. According to an article posted yesterday on WWD, Walgreens execs are toying with new store models that will emphasize skin care and cosmetics and help remake the chain’s current image as a one-size-fits-all, mass-market beauty supplier. The ubiquitous drugstore already houses an expanded L’Oreal Paris boutique within its “flagship Times Square location.” Um, Walgreens has a flagship? Really?

We were fine with Walgreens being our go-to locale for Great Lash and Dr. Pepper Lip Smackers at 1 a.m., but we’d be happy to see even more products to “test,” i.e. impulse buy, the next time the neon red sign beckons.

