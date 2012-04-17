StyleCaster
WAH Nails Finally Comes To NYC

WAH Nails Finally Comes To NYC

Amanda Elser
by
WAH Nails Finally Comes To NYC
The place that started it all (when it comes to nail art that is), WAH Nails, is finally coming across the pond. In celebration of their new book The WAH Nails Book of Nail Art, WAH Nails is taking over W Union Square New York hotel to host The WAH Club — a party night to celebrate the launch.

The WAH Club will be the first time the London based phenomenon will be in New York. Sharmadean Reid opened WAH Nails in London in 2009 after a bad experience at a local nail salon (they refused to do the Dior double french, according to the WAH Nails website) so she decided she was going to open her own salon where you could have “Whatever you wanted on your fingertips.”

“WAH Nails has a great affinity with New York, so it’s perfect to collaborate with W London and W Union Square to launch my new book,” Reid told Vogue. The WAH Club will take place April 19 at W Union Square.

To see what all the fuss is about, check out the slideshow above of our favorite WAH nail creations. 

