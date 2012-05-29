Wage War On Humidity And Fight Frizz With These 10 Products

Unless you are an absolute freak of nature (and the envy of curly-haired girls everywhere), once 90 degree weather hits, your hair is a victim of humidity. The second you step out of your cool air conditioned building into the unbearable, unbreathable heat of the summer, your hair will slowly (or quickly, depending on your natural texture), but surely, become a hot mess of frizz, and the only option to salvage your look will be a top bun and a ton of hairspray. It’s every girl’s worst nightmare, and regardless of your hair being naturally straight, curly or wavy, your hair has undoubtedly become a casualty of frizz.
We need to put an end to bad hair days due to mother nature. Sure, rain can ruin a hairdo every now and then, but you can use an umbrella. So what do you use to protect against frizzy hair? We’ve hunted down the best weapons to use on days that threaten to make your iPhone sweat when checking the Weather app. Between serums, treatments, sprays, shampoos and conditioners (or a cocktail of these), there’s a product that will work for your hair. Whether you’ve got fine, thick, color-treated, etc., there’s a solution for you. We’re hoping this list will put an end to frizz once and for all, so please, use generously.
No amount of humidity can penetrate your head when you use this trifecta that packs a punch. Between the shampoo, conditioner, and treatment, you'll be set all day.
(Ouidad Frizz Fighting Trio, $46, sephora.com)
If you've got the awful combination of frizzy, chemically treated hair, do yourself a favor and get this anti-frizz treatment from Bio Ionic.
(Bio Ionic KeraSmooth Anti-Frizz Treatment, $74.99, sleekhair.com)
This Bumble & Bumble product works especially well on finer hair that can't quite handle heavy oils and waxes.
(Bumble and Bumble Defrizz, $26, sephora.com)
This lightweight spray is not only a perfect protector against frizz, but it also smells like coconut. Added bonus!
(Coconut Hair Defrizzer and Heat Protector, $9.99, desertessence.com)
John Frieda's Frizz-Ease has been around for years, and with good reason. This little bottle is the perfect size to throw in your bag for unexpected heat waves.
(John Frieda Frizz-Ease Frizz Sheer Solution, $9.99, drugstore.com)
Depending on your style, a leave-in treatment may be the best way to go for you.
(Infusium 23 Leave-In Treatment 3 Frizz Controller, $6.99, drugstore.com)
This oil is safe for color-treated hair, dry and frizzy hair - it's an all around win.
(John Masters Dry Hair Nourishment and Defrizzer, $16, johnmasters.com)
There's almost nothing we trust more than Moroccan Oil, and this Frizz Control product is no different.
(MoroccanOil Frizz Control, $32, beautycollection.com)
After using this Ojon treatment once, 64% of women noticed an improvement in the condition of their dry, frizzy hair. We'd say that's pretty great odds.
(Ojon Restorative Hair Treatment, $19.50, sephora.com)
This smoothing serum can be used in wet or dry hair, and either way you'll love the end result.
(Tigi S Factor Smoothing Lusterizer Defrizzer & Tamer Hair Styling Serums, $20.12, amazon.com)