Wage War On Humidity And Fight Frizz With These 10 Products

Unless you are an absolute freak of nature (and the envy of curly-haired girls everywhere), once 90 degree weather hits, your hair is a victim of humidity. The second you step out of your cool air conditioned building into the unbearable, unbreathable heat of the summer, your hair will slowly (or quickly, depending on your natural texture), but surely, become a hot mess of frizz, and the only option to salvage your look will be a top bun and a ton of hairspray. It’s every girl’s worst nightmare, and regardless of your hair being naturally straight, curly or wavy, your hair has undoubtedly become a casualty of frizz.

We need to put an end to bad hair days due to mother nature. Sure, rain can ruin a hairdo every now and then, but you can use an umbrella. So what do you use to protect against frizzy hair? We’ve hunted down the best weapons to use on days that threaten to make your iPhone sweat when checking the Weather app. Between serums, treatments, sprays, shampoos and conditioners (or a cocktail of these), there’s a product that will work for your hair. Whether you’ve got fine, thick, color-treated, etc., there’s a solution for you. We’re hoping this list will put an end to frizz once and for all, so please, use generously.