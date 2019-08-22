‘Here Come the Boys’ in W7’s Killer New Makeup Campaign

At this point in 2019, it seems pretty obvious that makeup is for everyone—not just women. Regardless of the packaging and the branding (which is often overly feminine), beauty is gender neutral. Affordable UK makeup brand W7 is proving that point with its newest campaign, Here Come the Boys. It features ten male-identified bloggers and makeup artists rocking their best face beat with their favorite W7 cosmetics. 14-year-old Rueben De Maid leads the campaign and wrote how much it means to him on Instagram.

“This campaign really means so much to me as a guy in makeup,” he wrote. “A few years ago when I started watching Youtube tutorials to learn makeup, seeing mainly females on the scene made me feel abut weird about putting on makeup…but the few guys I watched at the time that were on Youtube, @patrickstarrr, @alexfaction and @mannymua733 were so amazing and soo cool to see!! So this campaign is to bring more diversity, to bring more love and to show how ok it is for guys to wear makeup!!!”

The campaign also includes UK guys Danny De Freitas, Salih’s World, Toby Salvietto, Jamie Kyle, Harley Jeal, Dianne, Denise, Marc Zapanta and Yaw.

The photos are fierce AF.

To celebrate the campaign, the guys chose their top W7 products, all of which are on sale. There’s the On the Rocks Eyeshadow Palette (now $4.95 at W7 Makeup), which has 14 cool-toned shades, Banana Dreams Loose Powder (now $5.95 at W7 Makeup) and Absolute Lashes mascara (now $5.95 at W7 Makeup).

The group also made a really cute video, in which De Maid gets on what he thinks is a school bus but it’s really all the guys playing with makeup and heading to the carnival. Watch the entire thing below and let it inspire you to get creative with beauty today.

