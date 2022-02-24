We Just Found a Theragun Dupe That’s $50 Off & Will Replace Your Chiropractor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a seasoned gym goer or an exercise novice, one thing you likely feel after your workouts is soreness. It happens to the best of us, but this pain doesn’t always have to linger. Massage guns have been all the craze lately, since they can get rid of muscle knots and provide quick relief from aches. It all started with Therabody’s Theraguns, but these models can ring you up for upwards of $200 (ouch!).

Luckily, we found a top-quality massage gun that’s $50 off right now. Before or after your sweat sesh, knead your knots with Vybe Pro. It features comfortable percussion and moderate pressure, as well as only 60 decibels of noise, making it one of Vybe’s quietest models to use. Flip through the nine different speed settings and try out the eight unique attachment heads to get the most personalized massage ever. The possibilities are endless when it comes to how you can use this massage gun.

Vybe Pro will soon become your greatest gym buddy and your secret weapon for quickly conquering pre- and post-workout knots. Plus, it’s small enough to tote around in your bag or even your suitcase if you’re traveling but still trying to get in some reps (it comes with a convenient carrying case).

“This massager saves me trips to the chiro and is in my hand whenever I need it with a full range of motion types and tips to fit whatever your need(s) might be! Love it!” wrote one shopper who gave it a five-star rating on Amazon.

When it comes to performing your best, you have to invest in the best. We mean it when we say this massage gun is worth the splurge. Plus, you’ll save $50 on the Vybe Pro when you clip the Amazon coupon, making it cheaper than any Theragun counterpart on the market.

Let’s start with the attachment heads, because they make all the difference on any given gym day. There’s a muscle knob, trigger cone, knot blaster, large ball, wedge head, arrow head, wishbone and flathead. Each one targets different concerns and muscles, like relieving trigger points, massaging large muscles only, digging deep into tissues or kneading just small muscles. Especially if you’re always in the gym, you’re going to want all of these attachments on hand.

Vybe Pro is also built to last with a rechargeable battery that lasts for three hours. Use it during warm ups, cool downs and everything in between. Plus the 12-millimeter amplitude and 30 or more pounds of pressure ensures deep tissue massages rather than weak ones that barely feel like anything at all.

Its 60-decibel noise level also makes it great for on-the-go use, making sure you’re not disturbing others at the gym or wherever you’re exercising.

“I really like this massager,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It has a long handle for hard-to-reach spots and a long battery life. It is powerful and has lots of accessories. Great for everyday relief.”

The massage gun also sports a lightweight, silicone handle that gives you extra grip.

“Seriously the best I’ve ever used. I can massage the hard to reach places on my back all by myself! AND it comes in a cute little suitcase to keep everything organized. LOVE,” wrote another shopper.

Before long, you’ll stop scheduling any more pricey massages or chiropractor sessions, all thanks to Vybe Pro. Boosting blood circulation and relieving muscle pain are key for anyone who works out, making this handy training tool one you’ll never want to leave home without.