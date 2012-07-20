How to Get Voluminous, Beachy Waves for All Hair Types

You no longer have to be a beach bum to enjoy those beachy-waves. No matter your hair type, you can transform your dull, winter hair into hair worthy of a swimsuit cover you’ve always dreamed of gracing. With a few key ingredients and practice you can create your favorite look in a matter of minutes!

Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend (he’s the one that gave Jennifer Lawrence her red-carpet curls!) walked us through how to get those amazing waves without actually having to step foot on the beach. Check out this video to see how Townsend creates the voluminous beach-waves you’ve always envied using Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Amplifier Mousse, and follow his step-by-step to get the look at home!

Step One: Before styling, wash and prep hair with Dove® Nourishing Oil Care Shampoo and Daily Treatment Conditioner to smooth roughness and control frizz.

Step Two: Apply a large dollop of Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Amplifier Mousse to damp hair to gently nourish hair and lend volume and bounce without weighing hair down (this is the secret weapon!).

Step Three: Blow dry hair in sections with a large round brush.

Step Four: Spritz just a bit of the Dove ® Style+Care™ Thermal Replenishment Spray on hair ends before wrapping 3-inch sections of hair around a 2-inch curling iron.

Step Five: To break up the waves and add shine, take a dime-size amount of Dove ® Style+Care™ Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum in your hands and rake it through the hair.

Step Six: Finish the look by spraying Dove ® Style+Care™ Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray all over.

In just six steps you can have a head of beach-waves any model would be jealous of! So don’t be afraid to dip your toes in the water and ride those waves all summer long.