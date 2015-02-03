Volumizing Sprays To Try Before You Blow Dry

When you’re going for volume and the appearance of a thick tresses, don’t let your blow-dryer fly solo. Volumizing sprays, especially for girls who have super straight hair, are miracle-workers that give lift and noticeably more height to hair that generally falls flat and limp sans product. Best used on damp hair before drying, these multi-taskers often include elements that not only create a lift but include a “holding” power that helps you keep the style for a significant amount of time. They’re relatively fool-proof, too. Unlike mousse, you won’t have to worry about working and blending the product through your hair with your hand. Dying for a voluptuous blow-out-like look without booking an appointment? Check out these volumizing sprays and see if they’re right for you.

