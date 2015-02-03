Volumizing Sprays To Try Before You Blow Dry

When you’re going for volume and the appearance of a thick tresses, don’t let your blow-dryer fly solo. Volumizing sprays, especially for girls who have super straight hair, are miracle-workers that give lift and noticeably more height to hair that generally falls flat and limp sans product. Best used on damp hair before drying, these multi-taskers often include elements that not only create a lift but include a “holding” power that helps you keep the style for a significant amount of time. They’re relatively fool-proof, too. Unlike mousse, you won’t have to worry about working and blending the product through your hair with your hand. Dying for a voluptuous blow-out-like look without booking an appointment? Check out these volumizing sprays and see if they’re right for you.
This oxygen-enhanced formula keeps your hair moisturized during blow-drying, but also light enough that it can hold volume and lift at the roots. A few sprays on damp hair at the roots will provide a subtle lift that has holding power without feeling like you used a crunchy hairspray.
(Dove Oxygen Moisture Root Lift Spray, $6, walgreens.com)
Volume and thickness are two hair qualities we'd like to come hand-in-hand, and it's actually easier to achieve that "lifted" look with a thicker head of hair. R+Co made this totally possible with their thickening spray that helps locks appear more voluptuous while giving you the control you need to to style to your liking.
(R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray, $28, randco.com)
Oribe products don't just smell amazing (we've doubled them as perfume, it's true), they actually work. The Volumista Mist works to swell the hair shaft, giving the appearance of a thicker head of hair. It includes a flexible hold (a huge plus for styling) and amber extract that is said to condition the hair with antioxidants as well.
(Volumista Mist by Oribe, $39, neimanmarcus.com)
This product is heat activated, so it will start to work its magic when you begin your blow-drying routine. Giving you volume at your roots, the wheat proteins and keratin amino acids claim to make tresses appear thicker.
(Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray, $29, sephora.com)
Oh, Living Proof. In addition to the genius flexible hairspray, this brand makes a root-lifting spray you might want to read up on. When applied before blow-drying, this spray is said to create height exactly where you want it, while making your hair look thicker and fuller. Like many of this brand's other products, this spray is said to give hair a certain hold but still maintain flexibility.
(Living Proof Full Lift Root Spray, $26, nordstrom.com)