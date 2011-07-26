Vogue Turkey Showcases Top Knots, We Gush Over Them

For the August 2011 issue of Vogue Turkey, the cover is all about the color orange and top knots and let me just say that a top knot has never caught my eye quite this much. Models Milly Simmonds, Egle Jezepcikaite and Yana Sotnikova were shot by photographer Cneyt Akero?lu giving their best come hither gazes.

With their hair pulled sleekly up into a knot on the very tippy tops of their heads, yet then clearly “mussed” to encourage flyaways, the models seemed to have achieved the perfect top knot that we all strive for. And I mean, look at how it accentuates those cheekbones! Not that they weren’t born with it or that the blush placement doesn’t help either…but like I said, gushing.

So, just in case you weren’t sure what to do with your hair during the heat and humidity of summer, there’s some Turkish Vogue inspiration for you.