The Best, Worst, and Unexpected Looks From the VMA Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards have officially kicked off award season! Typially, we look to the VMAs for wild celebrity beauty looks. Of all the red carpets during the season, the VMAs are known for being the place for our favorite musicians to take risks. The 2014 VMA red carpet was a bit underwhelming in the beauty department, though, and we’re hoping it’s not a sign of what’s to come for award season in general.
With Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj trading their wild hairstyles and risky makeup looks in for subdued blowouts and natural makeup, this year’s VMAs is one of the most toned down shows in the history of the event. Sure, a lot of this has to do with the wild performances from the 2013 VMAs (ahem, Miley and Robin Thicke) but we’re hoping that a calm VMAs doesn’t mean the rest of award season will be a snooze.
Of course, with the boring comes the beautiful, and there were plenty of ladies who wowed us on the carpet, too. Take a look at the must-see looks of the evening above, then tell us what you thought about the looks in the comments below!
We can always count on Miley Cyrus to go all out with her look, but with this year's VMAs following her epic performance with Robin Thicke in 2013, it makes sense the singer would tone down a bit. Simple makeup and a straight, short hairstyle were as far as she went.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
"Fancy" rapper Iggy Azalea's slicked back hair and barely there makeup may typically be thought of as boring, but considering her silver gown was tight to her body, filled with cut outs and floor length, her hair and makeup choice actually fit perfectly.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Lucy Hale's pumped up ponytail and smokey eye were beautiful, even if they only lasted a short while before a quick change (into a pink dress with some side-swept waves and a matching pink lip).
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Nina Dobrev's standby red carpet look is a ponytail with a smokey eye, so we were pretty glad she switched things up and went for a siren red pout to match her outfit.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
Rita Ora kept her signature red lip, but went for a slicked back style (similar to Iggy Azalea) to keep things fresh. We're not loving it — are you?
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Solange Knowles got the Diana Ross hair down, but all we can focus on is her makeup, which makes her look way too tired for the red carpet. Thumbs down on this look.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
We love that Demi Lovato takes beauty risks, but her half-shaved head and short bob is just a bit too much. Her lipstick, however, is on point.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
Kylie Jenner looks beautiful as usual, but we're a bit underwhelmed by her look, and wish she would've stepped out of her usual box a bit more than she did.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
"Orange is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba kept it chic and classy for the red carpet, opting for straight hair and a burgundy lip. She nailed this look.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Katy Perry's hair and makeup may have been more toned down than her usual look (pastel hair and mega lashes), but we have to admit, she looks amazing with a cat eye, red lips, and a classic blowout with bangs.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Taylor Swift, we've had "Shake It Off" on repeat for days, we love you. But please, can you try something besides your every day look on the red carpet?
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
Nicki Minaj said she'd tone down her look, and that's exactly what she's doing. While we miss the excitement of her crazy wig days, we have to admit the girl looks good with some mega lashes and a nude lip.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ariana Grande, of course, stuck with her usual half-up hairstyle, but she also went with a bold red lipstick which totally transformed her look. Well done, Ariana.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Gwen Stefani's mini victory roll hairstyle and hot pink lipstick made for a killer combination.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland's got the mom-to-be glow! WIth glam (but not overdone) makeup and a fun braid hairstyle, how can you not smile when looking at Kelly?
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV