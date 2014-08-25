The Best, Worst, and Unexpected Looks From the VMA Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards have officially kicked off award season! Typially, we look to the VMAs for wild celebrity beauty looks. Of all the red carpets during the season, the VMAs are known for being the place for our favorite musicians to take risks. The 2014 VMA red carpet was a bit underwhelming in the beauty department, though, and we’re hoping it’s not a sign of what’s to come for award season in general.

With Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj trading their wild hairstyles and risky makeup looks in for subdued blowouts and natural makeup, this year’s VMAs is one of the most toned down shows in the history of the event. Sure, a lot of this has to do with the wild performances from the 2013 VMAs (ahem, Miley and Robin Thicke) but we’re hoping that a calm VMAs doesn’t mean the rest of award season will be a snooze.

Of course, with the boring comes the beautiful, and there were plenty of ladies who wowed us on the carpet, too. Take a look at the must-see looks of the evening above, then tell us what you thought about the looks in the comments below!

