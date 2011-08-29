VMA Awards: Side Ponytails, Androgyny & Pink Hair

The VMA’s can always be counted on to bring us a few outrageous stunts, or at least some good laughs at whatever ridiculous outfits some stars come up with. Last night was no exception, with Katy Perry dressing like a pink and aqua Geisha, and Beyonce announcing that she was pregnant in the most adorable way ever.
We of course had to put our say in on the best and worst beauty looks of the night — because when you put Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga in the same room someone has to fight to stand out. Scroll through the picks above, and let us know your best and worst of the night!
Beyonce was obviously the newsmaker of the night, but she looked gorgeous in a Dolce & Gabbana gown with positively glowing skin. Her hair was pulled off her face into a side ponytail (which was a trend of the evening).
Selena Gomez was stunning last night, pulling her hair back to show off her intricate dress but keeping the look young and fresh with a bright pink lip and cheeks.
Crystal Reed of MTV's Teen Wolf has one of the best ombre hairstyle's I've seen lately. She highlighted this with a tight braid at the hairline, and topped off her look with a burgundy lip.
Zoe Saldana pretty much always looks good, and last night was no different. Her hair was pulled back into a loose updo, and her eyes covered in a bronze shadow to highlight her glowing skin.
Ashley Rickards of One Tree Hill was one of the more refined ladies of the evening, but chose the right hairstyle for her dress, and we're loving the sideswept bangs right now.
Louise Roe was our favorite beauty look of the night, with a subtle wave to her side ponytail, a soft pink lip and a hint of shimmer to highlight the inner corners of her eyes. Also note the intense lashes -- everything is just so right!!
Alright, now on to the bad. Deena of Jersey Shore is apparently either trying to be Snooki, or Rainbow Brite. Aside from the fact that she's wearing the world's ugliest dress, she also chose to match her lipstick and her...CONTACTS..to it. Need we say more?
Katy Perry has had pink hair for a little while now, but until last night we hadn't seen it at an awards show. And well, now we know we don't really like it. Maybe it was the pink hair with the blonde roots paired with the odd Geisha outfit, but something was off.
So we think Nicki Minaj was trying to dress like an ice cream. Or really anything with bright colors. What throws the whole thing off though is that weird bandanna on her mouth. With that said though, the colored liner could have been cute.
Oh Gaga. The Mother Monster dressed as her alter ego Jo Calderone last night, showing us that she thinks guys have pasty skin, darker eyelids and very long lashes.