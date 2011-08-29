VMA Awards: Side Ponytails, Androgyny & Pink Hair

The VMA’s can always be counted on to bring us a few outrageous stunts, or at least some good laughs at whatever ridiculous outfits some stars come up with. Last night was no exception, with Katy Perry dressing like a pink and aqua Geisha, and Beyonce announcing that she was pregnant in the most adorable way ever.

We of course had to put our say in on the best and worst beauty looks of the night — because when you put Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga in the same room someone has to fight to stand out. Scroll through the picks above, and let us know your best and worst of the night!