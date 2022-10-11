Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil Is Like “Heaven in a Bottle”—& It’s Epically Marked Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever see someone with super long and luscious hair and ask yourself, “How do they do it?” Well, for some people, they are born with naturally long and soft strands. However, for many people – myself included, to get our hair to the desired length, texture, and look we want, it requires a bit of extra effort, or shall I say TLC.

With that said, hair growth products are one of the best ways to start achieving your hair goals whether you’re interested in longer eyelashes, eyebrows, etc. Right now, Viva Naturals Certified Organic Castor Oil is on sale during Amazon’s Early Access Sale and with a near perfect rating, it’s safe to say you don’t want to miss out.

Castor oil has been used for generations to promote hair growth thanks to its formulation rich in fatty acids, and is still in use to this day — which is probably why you’re reading this.

With a sticker price of $14.15, this top-rated castor oil is now 40 percent off

which brings the price tag down to just $8.49. (And yes, it’ll last you a long time so it’s a great value too.)

This USDA certified organic and natural castor oil from Viva Naturals

has a plethora of uses from lengthening eyelashes and thickening eyebrows to promoting shiny hair and glowing skin. This cold pressed oil is not only hexane free, but also free from other harsh chemicals and solvents commonly found in other similar products used for hair growth and the appearance of thicker, shinier, and healthier looking hair.

The oil also comes with a beauty kit that includes a mascara wand, a 10mL mascara vial, a brush stopper, a brow brush and liner brush for easy application and storage.

The best part? Reviewers have actually noticed a difference in the texture and length of their hair. One five-star reviewer says this castor oil is like “heaven in a bottle” and says she’s noticed “almost an instant thickness and growth” in her eyebrows since she’s started using the product. Another shopper says not only is the bottle so large that it’ll “last forever,” but also that her lashes are “growing again.”

Want even longer and thicker hair? Be sure to snag Viva Naturals Certified Organic Castor Oil while it’s on sale.

Remember, in order to participate in the Early Access Sale, you must currently have an Amazon Prime membership or sign up for a 30-day free trial to gain access. Trust us — you’ll be happy you signed up with the deals you’ll see during the next two days.

