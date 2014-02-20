The Best Vitamins to Take for Glowing Skin

Regular facials, high-tech serums, and illuminators can all help with a glowing complexion, but wouldn’t it be great if you could forgo those products and treatments in favor of a more natural approach? Joanna Vargas, Celebrity Facialist and Founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection, has a plan for how to do just that. Below, she explains to us how to treat your skin from the inside out, and which vitamins you should take for everything that ails you.

Beauty High: What are the best vitamins to take for more luminous skin?

Joanna Vargas: The best vitamins for skin are anti-oxidants. I love taking grape seed extract, green tea and bilberry extract. The benefit of anti-oxidants physically is that they protect the skin against sun damage, loss of elasticity, and free radial damage. That means you are keeping your skin young and tight!

What’s the new fish oil for skin?

I always preach to clients that they should be using Chlorophyll—it comes as a liquid and you can do a shot every morning. Chlorophyll is great for skin because it stimulates the lymphatic system (think less puffiness and more nutrients to the skin) and it oxygenates the skin so it helps keep the glow.

What should you take for acne?

I would take zinc. It helps control oil production in the skin.

Dry skin?

I would eat more avocado! It helps restore the lipid layer of the skin, provides amazing B vitamins, and soothes irritated skin.

Oily skin?

Also Zinc for oil control.

What about red or irritated skin?

I would eat avocado, take fish oil, and definitely eat more olive oil because it’s an anti-inflammatory.

Uneven skin tone or sun spots?

The more anti-oxidants you take, the more that your skin is protected from sun damage, but nothing will make them go away permanently.

How long will it take to see results, once you start this vitamin regimen for better looking skin?

Usually vitamins start working right away—within two weeks.