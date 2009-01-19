Vitamin vixen

I’m completely paranoid about having brittle bones that turn to sand by the time I’m 36 and not a day goes by that I don’t fret about a hump forming on my back. You’re probably wondering why I would be so paranoid about a thing like this. I’m only 27 after all.

It’s like this. I hate milk unless its accompanied by copious amounts of cereal and oranges stain my hands and create sticky messes. In short: I don’t get enough calcium. And as a woman you are constantly reminded that you only have until you’re 35 to build bone mass. I mean cripes, it’s bad enough we have to go through the uncomfortableness of The Duck and have our breasts squished together during a mammogram. But now we’re threatened with looking like Quasimodo.

I was telling my friend about my woes and explained to her that I might try to get a prescription for Boniva.

“Girlfriend. All you have to do is tell your doctor you’re trying to get pregnant and she’ll hook you up with pre-natal vitamins. One vitamin is like packed with everything you need!”

“But. I’m tight with my doctor. She knows I’m not married or even seriously dating anyone. I’m sure she’ll question why I want to have a baby out of wed-lock and who the father will be.”

“Oh. Right.”

So, with no potential for a bun in the oven I’ve come to realize that I have to start taking calcium pills.

I’ve been down the vitamin road before. About two years ago I went into a trance at Wal-mart and purchased every vitamin that was sold in the store. I’m talking Flaxseed, Fish Oil, Vitamin E. The works. I even got a handy-dandy vitamin carrying case. My regimin lasted about two weeks and then I started slipping and forgetting about my vitamins until two weeks ago when I threw them all away because they were expired.

I do not see this ending well. Forget about the fact that calcium pills are about the size of a newborn baby and make me gag just thinking about swallowing them, I can barely remember to take the pills that I already have!

If you have any dummy-proof ways to get calcium into your system please leave a comment.