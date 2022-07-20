Over 4.9 Million Bottles of This Dark Spot Fading Treatment Have Sold—& Its Discounted During This Major Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Stop everything and start shopping Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, where the deals are vast and the discounts are steep. While anything from designer markdowns to trendy sneakers to our very own editor-loved picks should be on your radar, we’d recommend prioritizing adding top-selling beauty products to your cart before they’re gone, starting with the Vitabrid C12 Brightening Face Powder.

The highly-potent brightening powder features a proprietary, stabilized and 12-hour active form of vitamin C called Vitabrid CG, which heightens the benefits of your sunscreen when mixed in. It brings additional aid in protecting against damage from free radicals, combating the appearance of dark spots and acne scars, and increasing collagen production in the skin to minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitabrid C12 Brightening Face Powder

With over 4.9 million (no joke) bottles sold to date, it’s safe to say the vitamin C-based formula is a popular hit amongst the masses. Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers have praised the product, sharing that it lightened their scars after two weeks of use, made their skin “so smooth,” and rely on it weekly to keep their complexion in check.

“I have sensitive skin, and the fact that I can add the powder to my moisturizer is terrific,” raved one person. “My skin is very soft now. It has evened out in tone and redness. My break-through blemishes have also decreased.”

Need tips on how to apply it? The brand recommends mixing a dime-size amount of the powder with your desired skincare product (make sure to avoid retinol-based formulas) and applying an even layer across the entire face. You can also use it on your neck, hands and chest where signs of aging are usually the first to appear.

“This is the best vitamin C product I’ve ever tried,” wrote one Nordstrom reviewer. “You see a brighter tone the very next day and as you keep using, dark spots just fade.”

“I am excited to have found something that brightens the skin without bleaching ingredients for my dark spots caused by acne,” said yet another. “This little powder packs a punch and will be something I will permanently put in my routine because of its true brightening power. I have been using this product by adding a bit of it everyday to my hyaluronic acid toner…the product easily absorbs into whatever you choose to use it with.”

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale runs until July 31, but there’s no telling how long stock of the Vitabrid C12 Brightening Face Powder will last. Snag it while it’s down to $51 per bottle right now.