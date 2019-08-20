My Favorite Hair Mask for Damaged Hair Is Launching at Sephora

Not to be dramatic or anything but I’m on a bit of a hair journey. After being blonde for a decade, and bleach-and-tone for the last few years, I sustained some serious breakage. I’ve since gone close to my natural brunette, but I’m still rehabbing my strands. Virtue haircare’s Sephora launch couldn’t come at a better time. Its line of shampoo, conditioner, masks, leave-in treatments, dry shampoo and hairspray is super-popular for all hair types. But those with dry, damaged or color-treated hair (like me) are especially obsessed. Here’s why.

Virtue launched in 2017 by making a splash with its innovative protein technology. The company calls it Alpha Keratin 60ku or “the purest form” of the protein keratin that makes up around 90 percent of our hair, nails and skin. What makes Virtue’s different from other keratin is the fact that it’s extracted from real human hair. The idea is, your hair recognizes the protein so it’ll be more effective at repairing any damage.

Previously the line was only sold on its website as well as places like Net-a-Porter and Blue Mercury. Now, it’s even easier to shop Virtue as the entire collection just dropped at Sephora. It’s only online for now, but will hit Sephora stores September 20. My favorites from the brand, below.

Recovery Shampoo

It makes my hair feel clean without stripping of its natural oils.

$38 at Sephora

Recovery Conditioner

This conditioner makes my hair feel soft and hydrated and leaves it looking ultra-shiny.

$40 at Sephora

Restorative Treatment Mask

I use this hydrating treatment once or twice a week when it needs some extra TLC.

$30 at Sephora

Correct The Polish Un-Frizz Cream

A drop of this leave-in helps eliminate frizz in and makes my hair manageable even in humidity.

$40 at Sephora

Create 6-In-1 Styler

Before letting my wavy hair air dry, I apply this styling cream for a light hold and polish.

$32 at Sephora

