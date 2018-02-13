This Instagrammer Found a New Way to Use Tweezers and We Need to Try

Bold, defined eyebrows have always been on-trend. And up until now, we thought we knew every and any way to shape them, including, but not limited to: using scissors, tape, spoons and even soap to perfect our arch. Well, we have one more to add to that list: tweezers— and not in the way you’re probably thinking.

If you’ve got shaky hands, using them can be a challenge, but Instagram user @promisetamang has repurposed the tool to effortlessly frame, instead of plucking the hairs.

In a post published earlier this week, she took her tweezers, applied a Make Up For Ever paint to each side of the tool, and slowly guided it across her head. As she reached each end, she squeezed the tweezer together to create a sleek tail. One swift, easy motion and an outline is ready to be filled in; talk about a time-saver.

If you’re left with extra product like this Instagrammer, you can also use it for a quick nose contour. Just glide the tool down the center of your nose and blend. We believe there’s never such a thing as “too many” hacks. That being said, we’re grateful for this one.