TikTok-Famous Beauty Products That Are Actuallly Worth The Hype

Has anyone else found themselves utterly addicted to TikTok during quarantine, or am I the only one? Frankly, it took me nearly six months to figure out just exactly what the app was and what it was for, and while I’m not posting any content of my own just and may or may not still be unclear about what an e-girl or VSCO girl is, I’ve found myself literally glued to the “for you” page ever since I downloaded the app out of sheer boredom—and a dash of curiosity, of course—back at the beginning of quarantine.

Whether you’re an O.G. fan of the app or a newfound junkie like myself (…and even if you’ve ditched for Instagram’s new competing Reel feature), there’s no denying the social media platform’s pervasive influence on skincare and beauty trends since it went viral. TBH, my wallet has suffered immensely thanks to the brilliant product discoveries and genius hacks I’ve discovered through TikTok—color me #Influenced. On the other hand, I’ve also learned about plenty of new money-saving dupes for luxury cult-favorites, as well as different ways to re-invent common household items I already own to use to improve my skin while in isolation.

In case you’re new to the app or are simply in need of a detailed list of where to find all of the lust-worthy beauty items you’ve seen time and time again while pursuing your feed, I’ve done the work for you and scoured the web to find out where to buy these viral gems. You’re welcome.

This ridiculously aesthetic booty-enhancing skincare treatment has made its appearance on my “For You” page a countless number of times. Not only is it oddly satisfying to watch the rose-shaped balm getting scooped up pre-application, but the watermelon-infused treatment is also touted for its blemish-clearing and dimple-reducing superpowers.

Not only do these gentle undereye patches help reduce puffiness and swelling almost instantly (especially if you keep them in your fridge like the pros do) but they also help to brighten darkness and iron out fine lines and wrinkles after just a few minutes of wear time.

Alright, my neighbor actually told me about this one, but she did discover it via TikTok. This old-school shaving powder is formulated for removing facial hair, but thanks in large part to the shut-down of many waxing and beauty parlors, this DIY bikini-refining product is a great hack to get you through until this thing is over. It is scented, however, so I wouldn’t recommend going ham on the entire below-the-belt region because it may throw off your pH (when in doubt, contact your derm or physician, of course!). Also, I’d stock up on this stuff if you can, because it was sold out for months after it earned its star-status before getting restocked recently.

Could this K-beauty super-star highlight be any damn cuter? I personally think not. Designed with a roll-on sponge applicator that looks just like a regular old paint roller, this buildable highlight not only is a score for its charming AF packaging, but its formula is also equally as impressive.

As soon as I saw this product live in action on @LooksbyLextington’s page, I immediately scoured the web to get my hands on my own. To my dismay, this oil-erasing miracle worker was sold out legitimately everywhere thanks to getting TikTok famous overnight. It’s still out of stock on Amazon but will be replenished next week. If I were you, I’d add to your cart now to avoid missing out.

So, I’ve actually been a fan of this exfoliating peel formula for years—I think it’s an excellent dupe for the cult-favorite and beauty-editor-approved Triple Berry Smoothing Peel by Renee Rouleau—so I was more surprised that The Ordinary’s acid-based Peeling Solution took so long to garner the acclaim it deserves than I was to see it as a trending product. It’s definitely an effective peel that will probably cause a bit of tingling, but the results are uncanny and also instant.

NYX recently launched the #BrowFitness challenge (FYI: a challenge is a popular content genre on TikTok, apparently) aimed at helping consumers achieve and maintain their eyebrows during the quarantine when access to salons is limited or restricted. Thousands of TikTok users have jumped on board creating videos clad in activewear and fitness headbands showcasing their brow-perfecting routine using NYX products. As someone who can’t go without my brow products (even if no one sees them except for my cat), I took a liking to this trend, and have a newfound obsession with their long-wearing brow kit linked below.

Aside from an endless supply of Skinfluencer’s recs, there are also plenty of certified, licensed dermatologists and estheticians using the app, giving solid skincare literally for free. As to be expected, derms are obsessed with the affordable and fuss-free (yet effective) drugstore brand CeraVe’s range of gentle products, and obviously, they’re all advising using SPF (yes, even when you’re inside) non-stop. CeraVe’s hydrating formula gives your skin defense against UV damage while also adding some sheer moisture to the mix as well. It’s no wonder it’s a pro-favorite.

If you know me, you know Freck’s O.G. Faux Freckle pen is literally one of my top three beauty innovations of all damn time, so it comes as no surprise to me that it’s gone totally viral on TikTok—especially with all of the freckled filters that have popped up recently on Instagram stories as of late. Now, you can get the filtered, sunkissed look IRL without looking costume-y.

Discovered through one of my favorite beauty influencers on TikTok, Mireya Rios, this out-of-this-world adorable loose blush with a pompom applicator couldn’t be any dreamier. Aside from the cure factor, it’s also perfect for those two prefer a subtle or buildable flush as opposed to super intense color payoff. It’s basically impossible to mess up your blush with this stuff.

This may not have risen to viral status just yet, but I did discover this luxe, high-end electric toothbrush on the app, and I predict it’s going to be the next big thing. Not only is available in aesthetic AF colorways like baby pink, but it’s also designed with six different settings, including whitening, tongue cleaning, and maximum power for the ultimate deep cleaning. I have never been so obsessed with a toothbrush in my life.